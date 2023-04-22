Kerala celebrates Eid-Ul-Fitr with religious gaiety

Thiruvananthapuram, April 22 (IANS) Kerala on Saturday celebrated Eid-Ul-Fitr with devout Muslims making a bee line to mosques and specially erected Eid-Gahs at several places across the state.

As the Muslims account for 26 per cent of the 3.30 crore state population, it was a mad rush to get a spot at the open air Eid-Gahs.

Leading from the front was Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan who participated at a Eid-Gah at Kollam, while superstar Mammootty who lost his mother on Friday, was spotted along with his actor son Dulqar Salman at a Eid-Gah in Kochi.

Senior Muslim clerics all across the state were busy as they led the prayers at various places.

Incidentally, all state government, private offices and educational institutions in Kerala are closed on account of Eid-Ul-Fitr from Friday.

On Thursday late evening, the Muslim clerics announced that as the moon was not sighted that evening in Kerala, Eid will be celebrated on Saturday.

