Kerala business honchos join hands to revive cultural centre

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 16 (IANS) Three of Kerala's business honchos have decided to join hands to revive the Trivandrum Centre for Performing Arts (TCPA), a pioneering cultural institution which was lying low for a while.

C. Balagopal, V.K. Mathews and Thomas John Muthoot have decided to join hands to help TCPA regain its lost glory by showcasing the rich range of the state's performing arts and the trio has termed it their 'Corporate Cultural Responsibility'.

The revamped TCPA will reach out to dance, theatre and visual arts of high heritage value, while also encouraging the seniors to engage with contemporary forms.

While Balagopal is a former IAS officer and the founder Chairman of Federal Bank, Mathews is the Executive Chairman of IBS Software and Muthoot is Chairman & MD of Muthoot Fincorp.

"TCPA will, from now on, function as an international platform hosting high institutions as well as performers across continents and participating in international festivals and cultural exchanges. Popular actress Cuckoo Parameswaran will take over as the artistic director. The idea is to nurture artistic talents, enlighten audiences and elevate the city's cultural profile on the global stage," said Mathews.

"To begin with, TCPA will conduct two or three series of designed and curated events throughout the year. Besides supporting budding artistes, a database of artists across genres to support emerging talents and enrich the cultural landscape. Financial sustainability will be generated through ticket sales, membership fees, sponsorships and grants," said Balagopal.

According to Muthoot, the revamped TCPA will reach out to a larger audience, drawing youngsters to music, dance, theatre and visual arts of high heritage value, while also encouraging the seniors to engage with contemporary forms.

Founded in 2016, TCPA's initial years were defined by the conduct of classical Western music performances featuring internationally reputed artists.

Following the sudden passing away of the then curator Satish Kamath, who played a pivotal role in shaping TCPA's early success in 2018 and the Covid pandemic, things came to a grinding halt.

Now with the three business honchos deciding to pitch in, the TCPA is expected to reach newer heights.

