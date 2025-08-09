Kerala announces 'Suraksha Mithram' programme to protect children from abuse

Alappuzha, Aug 9 (IANS) The Kerala Government on Saturday announced a comprehensive programme to detect and prevent abuse and violence against children, both at home and in society.

State Education Minister V. Sivankutty said the initiative, titled Suraksha Mithram, is being rolled out by the Department of Public Education with the cooperation of multiple state departments.

"This is going to be one of the most essential training programmes of our time and will be done in a scientific manner," said Sivankutty.

The move comes in the wake of a disturbing incident at Hidayathul Islam L.P. School, Nooranad, Alappuzha, where a fourth-grade girl was reportedly abused by her stepmother and father.

The incident came to light when her teacher discovered an account of the abuse written in her notebook.

Officials said the government would not tolerate violence against children and would ensure the victim received full protection and support.

Under Suraksha Mithram, every school will have a 'Help Box' for students to confidentially report complaints or distressing experiences.

The box will be opened weekly by the Headmaster or Headmistress, and relevant information will be forwarded to the Education Department for action.

Teachers will undergo specialised training to identify behavioural and academic changes that may signal distress.

Initiatives like diary writing and zero-hour discussions will be encouraged to help students open up.

The programme will be implemented in coordination with the Departments of Women and Child Development, Social Justice, Local Self-Government, Health, and Police.

It will ensure access to medical care, counseling, and rehabilitation for affected children.

Existing mechanisms, including the Child Welfare Committee and helpline 1098, will be strengthened.

Parenting clinics will be activated at the block level to offer counseling to parents.

In addition, the government will train teachers as primary counselors, focusing on mental health, adolescent issues, and prevention of drug use.

The Centre for Child Development under the Health Department will manage the training, which will be rolled out in three phases , starting with teachers of Classes 8 to 12, followed by primary and upper primary teachers.

State-level master training will be given to 200 teachers in a three-day residential programme, including sessions on stress management and mindfulness.

Officials said the Director of Public Education would soon issue a Standard Operating Procedure for child safety.

The government has called for cooperation from all stakeholders to make schools secure spaces for children.

