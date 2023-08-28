Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Defence in India on 3-day visit

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Aden Bare Duale, Cabinet Secretary for Kenya's Ministry of Defence, arrived in New Delhi on Monday on his maiden visit to India.

This is also the highest level stand-alone political visit from Kenya since the new government assumed office in September 2022.

In a statement, the Defence Ministry here said that during his three-day trip, Duale will hold talks with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday.

The visiting dignitary is expected to visit Indian shipyards and defence industries in Goa and Bengaluru, it said,

"The visit is indicative of the importance India attaches to its relations with African nations and the growing cooperation between India and Kenya. It is expected to open new avenues for further strengthening defence cooperation between the two countries," a Defence Ministry official said.

In June, the Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff was on a three-day official visit to Kenya, during which the two countries focused on strengthening the bilateral defence relations.

The visit had coincided with Indian Naval Ship Sunayna making a port call in Mombasa as part of the ‘Ocean Ring of Yoga’ as part of the Centre's 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations.

