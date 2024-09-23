Kejriwal trying to turn spotlight on others to hide own failures: Naqvi (IANS Interview)

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday lashed out at AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal over his provocative remark on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh during the ‘Janta ki Adalat’ public meeting at Jantar Mantar and said that those who have failed in doing something have now started playing the game of protests.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Naqvi spoke on a range of issues, from the Tirupati laddu row to the Prime Minister’s US visit. Here are excerpts from the interview:

IANS: Arvind Kejriwal posed questions to the RSS in his first public address after stepping down as Delhi CM. What do you want to say about this?

Naqvi: Those who have done nothing until now are suddenly becoming heroes of protest. Those who have failed to take action are now playing the protest game. Meanwhile, those who should be accountable for their failures are busy questioning others. They know they’ve completely failed to fulfil their mandate to the people of Delhi, betraying their trust. To distract from their own failures, they turn the spotlight on others, demanding answers while remaining ineffective themselves.

IANS: The Andhra Pradesh CM on Sunday announced the constitution of an SIT to probe the alleged irregularities in the Tirupati temple. Your comments?

Naqvi: The recent issue surrounding ‘Prasadam’ at the Tirupati temple is concerning and disheartening. This situation appears to undermine the faith of millions and is a betrayal of trust. Those responsible should be punished to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

IANS: Radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik has said that he will come to India only when PM Modi is removed. What is your take on this?

Naqvi: The fact is that Zakir Naik is the mastermind behind the conspiracy to create disunity and conflict in the country. He also knows that there is a place for such people in this country, which is 'jail.'

IANS: PM Modi is on a three-day trip to the US. What do you want to say about this?

Naqvi: During this time, PM Modi has taken significant steps that have made the entire country proud. One notable achievement which I personally like is the transformation of the Indian custom of 'Namaste' into an internationally-recognised gesture. In light of the global economic crisis, this has not only reinforced the country's fabric but also empowered and strengthened India as a whole. This is a substantial development for the nation.

IANS: Several train derailment bids have been reported in India in the past few months. Your comments?

Naqvi: The incidents related to attempts to cause train derailments that are being reported in different parts of the country are not a coincidence, rather I see it as a well-planned conspiracy. In this matter, the central agencies and the government should take steps and probe this matter in depth. Those who are involved in this kind of a conspiracy need to be punished.

