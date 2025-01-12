Kejriwal tells slum dwellers 'voting for BJP amounts to suicide'; Hardeep Puri hits back

New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) Politics over slum dwellers intensified in election-bound Delhi on Sunday with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal telling jhuggi residents that voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would amount to signing their “own suicide notes”. Hitting back, the BJP called him a habitual liar.

Calling the BJP 'a party of the rich', Kejriwal said it would take away the land of slum dwellers and displace residents of 4 lakh jhuggis in the national capital.

Kejriwal's allegation, which came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s assurance of a pucca house to slum dwellers in Delhi, was refuted by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri who claimed that the AAP government never allowed implementation of PM AWAS scheme for affordable housing in Delhi in the past 10 years.

"BJP deals with slums through rehabilitation," said Puri, asserting that the BJP delivers what it promises.

Hardeep Puri described Kejriwal as a "factory of lies", saying when the latter was the Delhi Chief Minister, he did not allow the implementation of PM AWAS Yojana under which the Central government has built 4 crore houses for the poor in urban and rural areas in the country since 2015.

“The BJP does what it promises. You can check out poll manifestos for 2014, 2019 and 2024. We have built 4,000 flats for Delhi slum dwellers – in Kalkaji, Jailorwala Bagh and Kathputli colony," Puri said, adding that 3 crore more affordable homes for the poor are going to be built under PM AWAS in coming days.

On Kejriwal’s allegation that the BJP only loves the land of slum dwellers and its leaders spend nights in slum clusters just before elections, Puri said: "Kejriwal's story is over. Delhi deserves better."

"Kejriwal has some kind of problem due to which he has been making statements on the BJP's behalf. Sometimes he says reservations will end if BJP comes to power... who is he to make the announcement about our CM candidate face?" Hardeep Puri questioned.

Kejriwal has not fulfilled even a single guarantee he had made before the elections and is blocking the Central government's plans to give homes to slum dwellers, he said.

Hardeep Puri also hit out at the AAP government for the Rs 2,026 crore bungling in the liquor scam, adding that apart from the corruption, what is shocking is that they built vends at places that were close to religious places and educational institutions.

They are the same party or government who assaulted their own chief secretary, took away files from an official's room after a raid and undertook vigilante raids against foreign students.

“So, my answer is that they only indulge in gimmickry. They have mismanaged funds in Delhi Jal Board also,” he said.

