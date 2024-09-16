Kejriwal misleading on new CM announcement: Virendra Sachdeva

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday remarked that AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal's promise of announcing a new chief minister within two days was misleading.

"We are hearing that meetings will continue for a week, and there will be no resignation as yet. Arvind Kejriwal and his party leaders are lying," claimed Sachdeva.

The BJP Delhi chief attacked CM Kejriwal over the liquor policy, accusing him of promoting alcohol consumption among the youth of the national Capital.

Sachdeva claimed, "Delhi is the only state in India that changed its policy to boost the liquor business.”

He added, “Many families have lost their loved ones to alcohol addiction. I challenge Arvind Kejriwal to face those families."

The BJP leader further highlighted the tragic loss of lives due to waterlogging during the recent Monsoon season in the national Capital as a result of the AAP's negligence.

He remarked, "Children in areas like Kirari drowned in waterlogged streets."

The BJP Delhi President also questioned CM Kejriwal's record in governance, alleging widespread corruption in every sector including electricity, water, health, and education.

He said, "Kejriwal cannot face the truth. There is no department left where his government hasn't committed a scam. The impact of this corruption is being felt deeply in the minds of Delhi's people."

Responding to Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj’s remark comparing CM Kejriwal to Lord Ram, Sachdeva dismissed comments made by the AAP leader, taunting that he is unique.

"I don’t want to comment on him. But comparing a person involved in corruption, who was sent to jail by the court and is now out on bail, to a deity – this reflects the AAP’s hypocrisy. The people of Delhi will answer them," he added.

Reacting to the Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit’s remark that only CM Kejriwal is significant in the AAP and the rest of the party leaders are mere domestic servants, he said, "Sandeep Dikshit is an intellectual person, and his words carry weight. What he means is that there is no democracy in AAP. It is all about one thing: Corruption."

