Kejriwal makes ‘Badalta Punjab’ pledge, holds rival parties accountable for ‘Udta Punjab’ tag

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday accused the Congress, Akali Dal, and BJP of defaming Punjab by labelling it as “Udta Punjab” during their respective tenures.

Kejriwal made the charge at rival parties while emphasizing Punjab government’s ongoing efforts to combat the drug menace and pledge for more aggressive action against drug suppliers in the state.

Taking to the social media platform X, Kejriwal wrote, "Our government in Punjab has launched a strong war against drugs. Now in the next phase, the big drug suppliers will be attacked. Not a single drug dealer or supplier will be spared. During the Congress, Akali Dal and BJP governments, they had defamed Punjab by calling it ‘Udta Punjab’. Now people are coming together to make ‘Badalta Punjab’."

This statement came in the wake of the Punjab government’s ongoing anti-drug mission, which has been in full swing since March 1, 2025.

In a related development, Punjab’s Director General of Police (DGP) also posted on X, providing an update on the progress of the anti-drug initiative.

The DGP stated, "Our War on Drugs Intensifies! Since March 1, 2025, under the Punjab Govt’s anti-drug mission: 2248 FIRs registered, 4000 arrests made, and huge drug seizures. Street-level drug availability significantly reduced, and a new strategy is in place to identify & cut off supply lines from villages to cities! Strict action against suppliers & distributors. CPs & SSPs directed to take swift legal action within a week."

The government's efforts appear to be yielding results, with a significant reduction in street-level drug availability and a new strategy focused on dismantling supply chains.

Kejriwal's remarks are part of his broader push to highlight his government's commitment to improving law and order and reclaiming Punjab's image.

The focus will now shift to targeting larger suppliers and distributors, with Kejriwal stressing that no one will be spared in this fight against drugs.

