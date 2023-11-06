Kejriwal to hold meeting with AAP MLAs over ED summon in liquor policy case

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Days after skipping the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summon in connection with the excise policy case, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting of his party MLAs.

According to party leaders, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor has called the meeting of his MLAs at the Delhi Secretariat later on Monday.

The meeting comes days after the ED summoned Kejriwal for questioning in connection with the excise policy case, in which his party leaders, including former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, and the party’s communication in-charge Vijay Nair, have already been arrested.

The meeting gains significance as the AAP had earlier raised concerns that the ED might arrest Kejriwal during his questioning on November 2, which the Chief Minister later skipped.

Instead, Kejriwal went for a three-day campaign tour to poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

He had written to the ED claiming that the summon to him was illegal and politically motivated.

The ED is yet to issue a fresh summon to the Delhi Chief Minister in the case.

Last week, the Supreme Court had denied bail to Sisodia. A bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and S.N.V. Bhatti delivered the judgment denying bail to Sisodia in the alleged liquor policy scam.

The apex court also directed that Sisodia's trial should be completed within six to eight months. The bench added that within three months, if the trial proceeds slowly, Sisodia can again file a bail application.

