Kejriwal busy with power & money, does not think of country: Anna Hazare (IANS Interview)

IANS: What is your view on AAP founder Arvind Kejriwal who is facing a tough poll battle?

Anna Hazare: In politics, Kejriwal has become busy with power and money, till the time he does not think about society and the country, no matter how much money he earns, there is no use. Earlier, Kejriwal was with me but when the thought of power and money came to his mind, the thought of liquor shops got stuck in his heart, I did not go with him. When the party had to be launched, I was called, I went but told him that till the time everyone was in power, I would not join him.

IANS: Who will win the Delhi Assembly elections?

Anna Hazare: People will teach a lesson to those who do bad deeds. Kejriwal’s victory or defeat will be known after the election results. The result will tell what is right and wrong.

IANS: How do you view Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia going to jail?

Anna Hazare: Those who do bad deeds will have to go to jail. Our country runs according to the law, there are infinite religions in the country but the reason for them running in one line is ‘spirituality’. There are different parties but the highest is the Constitution, the country runs according to it and the law.

IANS: Likes of Kumar Vishwas and Prashant Bhushan left Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP. Why?

Anna Hazare: Everyone has the right to speak in a democracy, but if someone says something wrong, society teaches him a lesson, if you go on the wrong path, the public will teach you a lesson. I have left the people who thought of liquor. I talk to Prashant Bhushan and Kumar Vishwas but I don’t talk to those who are after money and power.

IANS: Are you satisfied with the functioning of Lokpal and Lok Ayukt as you had staged a sit-in fast earlier?

Anna Hazare: I protested for the creation of Lokpal at the Centre, the bill was passed in the Parliament and now the second Lokpal has been appointed. Recently, the Lokpal law was passed and appointments were also made but things did not go as per our wishes. Lokpal and Lokayukt were appointed but the rights that people should get are lacking. Till now the people have not got any rights, however, they are getting some right now but there is a lot which needs to be done. The central acts with regard to the Right to Information and Lokpal are good.

IANS: Your views on ‘one country one election’?

Anna Hazare: If I get to know the motive behind the one country-one election, I will say something.

IANS: Your views on spirituality and ongoing Maha Kumbh?

Anna Hazare: Life will not change without spirituality. Spirituality does not mean chanting a rosary but doing good to the distressed and the country. On Kumbh, you see the world with the colour of the glasses you wear, it is important to see the colour of those glasses.

