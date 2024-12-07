Kejriwal accuses Centre of 'ruining' Delhi following Shahdara shooting

New Delhi, Dec 7 (IANS) AAP National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the deteriorating law and order situation in the national Capital.

His remarks came after a shocking shootout in Shahdara, Delhi, where a 52-year-old businessman, Sunil Jain, was killed by two bike-borne assailants when he was returning home after a morning walk.

Taking to X, Kejriwal wrote, "Amit Shah ji has ruined Delhi. He has turned Delhi into a jungle raj. People are living a life of terror everywhere. BJP is no longer able to handle the law and order situation in Delhi. The people of Delhi will have to unite and raise their voices."

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also condemned the incident, labelling Delhi a "crime capital."

Sunil Jain, a utensil trader, was returning home on his scooter after a morning walk at Yamuna Sports Complex when he was targeted by the assailants.

Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Gautam confirmed that the police received a PCR call at 8:36 A.M. and at least 7-8 bullets were fired at Jain after which the accused fled the scene.

Police are investigating CCTV footage to identify the attackers, with suspicions pointing to a premeditated motive, given the intensity of the attack.

The incident has added to growing fears over public safety in Delhi. A recent surge in violent crimes has been raising alarms.

In another violent altercation in Govindpuri, Sudheer, a local resident, was killed, and two others were injured in a dispute over the cleanliness of a shared toilet. Sudheer succumbed to stab wounds, while his brother Prem and friend Sagar are undergoing treatment at AIIMS.

The brazen daylight killings and the rise in criminal activities, including gang-related violence such as a previous shooting by the Bambiha Gang in Rani Bagh recently, have intensified scrutiny on law enforcement's efficacy under the Union Home Ministry.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.