Keel laid for first AI-enabled offshore patrol vessel of Indian Coast Guard

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) In a major stride toward bolstering India’s maritime security and indigenous shipbuilding capabilities, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) marked the keel-laying of Yard 16401 - the first of six Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (NGOPVs) - at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL), Mumbai, on Tuesday.

The keel-laying is a significant ceremonial event in shipbuilding that marks the formal beginning of a ship's construction.

The ceremony was presided over by Deputy Inspector General RH Nandodkar, Chief Staff Officer (Tech) at ICG Regional Headquarters (North West), alongside MDL’s Executive Director (Ship Building) A Vinod and other senior officials, a statement said.

The NGOPVs are being constructed under a Rs 1,614 crore contract signed on December 20, 2023, between MDL and the Ministry of Defence, said the statement.

What sets these vessels apart is their integration of cutting-edge technologies. They will feature AI-based predictive maintenance systems for real-time diagnostics, remote-piloted drones for aerial surveillance, an Integrated Bridge System (IBS) for unified navigation control, and an Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS) to optimise on-board operations. These enhancements are expected to reduce crew workload and improve mission efficiency.

Classified under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category, the vessels are fully indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured, reflecting the government’s “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” initiative.

Four of the six vessels will replace ageing OPVs, while the remaining two will augment the ICG fleet. Each 117-meter-long vessel will boast a top speed of 23 knots and an operational range of 5,000 nautical miles.

With a crew capacity of 11 officers and 110 personnel, the NGOPVs are engineered for multi-role missions including maritime surveillance, anti-smuggling, anti-piracy, search and rescue, and pollution response.

The keel-laying ceremony marks the formal start of hull construction and is a traditional milestone in naval shipbuilding. The first vessel is expected to be delivered within 41 months, with subsequent ships following at five-month intervals.

As India expands its maritime footprint in the Indian Ocean Region, the NGOPVs will serve as long-range sentinels, reinforcing the Coast Guard’s ability to safeguard national interests across vast oceanic stretches.

The project also promises to boost domestic manufacturing, generate employment, and strengthen strategic autonomy in defence production.

