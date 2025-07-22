India extends medical support to B’desh air crash victims, PM Modi expresses condolences

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) India has extended medical support to Bangladesh following the devastating fighter jet crash in Dhaka on July 21, which claimed at least 31 lives and injured over 170 people, many of them children.

The crash occurred when a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BGI training aircraft slammed into the Milestone School and College campus in Uttara, a densely populated suburb of the capital, triggering a massive explosion and fire.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep condolences over the tragedy and assured Bangladesh of India’s full support.

In a follow-up to his message, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka formally reached out to the Bangladeshi government, offering critical medical assistance for the injured.

A specialised team of burn-care doctors and nurses is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka shortly, equipped with advanced medical supplies and diagnostic tools.

The team will assess the condition of the victims and recommend further treatment, including possible transfer to Indian medical facilities for specialised care.

Additional medical teams may be dispatched based on the initial findings. The crash has sparked national mourning in Bangladesh, with flags flown at half-mast and widespread public grief.

The pilot, Flight Lieutenant Toukir Islam, reportedly attempted to divert the aircraft away from populated areas before impact.

Among the deceased were 25 schoolchildren and a teacher who died while rescuing students. Many of the injured are being treated at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, where doctors report critical burn cases requiring long-term care.

India’s swift response underscores the humanitarian dimension of its regional diplomacy and reflects the strong bilateral ties between the two nations.

The gesture has been widely welcomed in Bangladesh, where public anger is mounting over the use of ageing aircraft for training missions in urban zones.

As investigations continue into the cause of the crash, India’s medical outreach is expected to play a vital role in the recovery of survivors and the broader healing process.

The tragedy has reignited calls for stricter aviation safety protocols and better urban planning to prevent future disasters.

