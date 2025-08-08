KCR tapped phones of daughter Kavitha, son-in-law and others: Union MoS Bandi Sanjay (Ld)

Hyderabad, Aug 8 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday alleged that former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao tapped the phones of his daughter K. Kavitha, son-in-law Anil Kumar and nephew and then minister T. Harish Rao.

He claimed that the phones of politicians were tapped in the name of Maoists during the rule of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and that thousands of crores were looted through phone-tapping.

Bandi Sanjay appeared before Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the phone-tapping case to record his statement as a witness.

He handed over information and records relating to the case to the SIT in a sealed cover.

Talking to media persons after coming out of Dilkusha guesthouse, the Central minister said the phones of then state minister Harish Rao and then state Congress president A. Revanth Reddy were also tapped.

“Even the phones of ministers and MLAs belonging to BRS were tapped,” he said and demanded that KCR’s daughter, son-in-law Anil Kumar and nephew Harish Rao should also be examined by the SIT.

The BJP leader alleged that KCR and KTR misused Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) for personal interests though the agency is meant to keep a tab on the activities of Maoists.

He said the phones of leaders, lawyers, businessmen, Osmania University professors and even actors were tapped.

He claimed that by tapping the phones of political leaders, hundreds of crores were seized from them.

He alleged that the seized money was shared by KCR, KTR, then SIB chief Prabhakar Rao and another police official Radhakishan Rao. “After seizing Rs 20 crore, they were showing only Rs 2 crore in the records,” he said.

The Central minister said that during the Lok Sabha elections, Rs 7 crore were seized from Congress party’s Khammam candidate but nobody knows what happened to that money.

He also claimed that the phone of High Court judge hearing paper leakage case against him was also tapped.

Bandi Sanjay said the then KCR government tapped not only his phones but also those of his family members, personal staff and even his driver. Stating that thousands of phones were tapped, he said he was surprised to see the list.

He alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has secret understanding with KCR and given him a clean chit. He wanted to know why Revanth Reddy government was not taking action over the loot of thousands of crores.

He demanded that the government write a letter to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for an investigation.

Stating that SIT has no powers to conduct the investigation into phone-tapping, he demanded CBI probe to bring out truth.

He raised doubts on the sincerity of the Congress government and asked why it was not acting despite all the evidences. “Even after a year, they have not arrested KCR or any members of his family,” he said.

The BJP leader asked if the SIT has powers to summon Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and High Court judge and examine them.

He alleged that the misdeeds of KCR and the commissions formed by the Congress government have turned into ATM for Congress leadership.

Earlier, Bandi Sanjay appeared before SIT after offering prayers at Hanuman temple in Khairatabad. He along with a large number of supporters walked to Dilkusha guesthouse.

Hundreds of BJP workers carrying party flags and placards joined Bandi Sanjay to show solidarity with him.

