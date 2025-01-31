KCR breaks silence, vows to ‘hit hard’ at Congress government

Hyderabad, Jan 31 (IANS) Breaking his long silence, former Telangana chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Friday said he would ‘hit hard’ at the Congress government.

Claiming that the Congress government faces massive public discontent within a year of its rule, the BRS chief announced that a public meeting will be held in February to highlight the government’s failures.

“I am watching this government seriously and silently. If I hit you, it won’t be normal. It’s my habit to hit hard,” KCR told a meeting of party cadres at his farmhouse in Gajwel.

The former chief minister came down heavily on the government for not implementing its poll promises.

KCR remarked that people are so angry at Congress that they will get beaten up on streets. “I have seen many governments but never one like this,” he said.

The BRS chief cited an outcome of a poll conducted by the ruling party which shows that 70 per cent of people are with BRS.

Announcing that a public meeting will be held in February to highlight the failures of the government, he called upon the cadres to participate in large numbers.

Addressing BRS leaders and cadres from Zahirabad constituency, the BRS president said that some people became greedy and voted for the Congress party believing the false promises.

He lashed out at the government saying it cheated farmers, tribals, minorities and other sections of people.

KCR claimed that the state’s revenues have dropped drastically. He said when BRS was in power the revenues were increasing every year. The CAG report shows that the revenues have come down by Rs 13,000 crore.

The former chief minister warned that the situation would be grim in the coming times. He predicted that in another four months the state government would not have money even to pay salaries to employees.

KCR claimed that the real estate sector has been hit hard with a big slump in land prices.

The BRS leader said that poor quality food is being served to students of residential schools, forcing parents to take their kids home.

The former chief minister exuded confidence that BRS will come back to power. “Our victory is certain in the coming days. Only BRS will fight for Telangana. Nobody else will come,” he said and asked BRS cadres to be ready for direct action against the government.

