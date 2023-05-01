KCBC asks govt, political parties to come clean on play attacking Christianity

Thiruvananthapuram, May 1 (IANS) The Kerala Catholic Bishops Conference (KCBC) president Cardinal Baselios Cleemis on Monday asked the state government and the political parties to come clean on an insulting play to Christianity, that is being staged in the state despite protests.

'Kakkukali', is the drama that has come under attack from the Catholic community in particular is staged by Alappuzha-based Neythal Nataka Sangham which is scripted by K.B. Ajayakumar and directed by Job Madathil.

It tells the trials and tribulations faced by a girl who becomes a nun, against the wishes of her Communist father.

The trouble began when Opposition came from a pro-outfit of the KCBC- Pro Life which raised a banner of revolt when it was to be staged at Guruvayoor's Municipality's cultural event in Thrissur.

However, the AIYF, the youth wing of the CPI, has come in support of the play, saying that if the creators of the play wish to stage it at Thrissur, they will provide all the support for it.

"It's most unfortunate that the work of those who have pledged their entire life to the Church are being portrayed in a bad manner which is an insult to Christianity. This vow taken is the most beautiful part in Christianity and this commitment and dedication has uplifted the community to a very high level," said the Cardinal.

"We now want the state government and the political parties to come clean and express their views on it publicly. Those who are supporting this are spreading hatred against Christianity. It is painful that people who speak of secularism and minority rights have taken a hypocritical stand on this issue," added the Cardinal and demanded that this should be banned with immediate effect.

But, the play director Madathil said that by now they have already staged it at 15 places and has decided to continue with it.

