'KBC 15': Big B gets emotional after contestant finds 'mummy, papa' in the audience

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) The upcoming episode of the quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Season 15 will be an emotional one after a contestant finds a family in the audience.

A promo shared by the channel Sony Entertainment on Instagram, shows a contestant named Sarvesh on the hot-seat. Big B is then seen asking him as to why he didn't come with any of his family members in the 'Rishtey special' episode.

Sarvesh then said: “My family was my father. After he passed away I had no one to call my family. I am alone.”

Moments after the confession, Big B was seen getting emotional. However, a couple from the audience stepped in and decided to play as a family.

In the promo, Sarvesh is seen hugging and touching their feet. He then went on to ask Big B: “Can I take permission if I can call them 'mummy and papa'."

A lighter moment from the show was when another contestant made it to the hot-seat. He was accompanied by his wife.

Talking to Big B, the contestant revealed that his wife has OCD for cleaning. He revealed that he has three bathrooms at home and sometimes after they are sparkly clean, he seeks permission to use them.

To which, the cine icon had a hilarious reply. He said: “Kaun aisi biwi hai jisko safai ka keeda nahi hota.”

