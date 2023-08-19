'KBC 15': Abhishek reveals Big B becomes 'commentator' during Chelsea FC match

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is also an ardent football lover has revealed how his father and megastar Amitabh Bachchan becomes a 'commentator', while they watch the match of Chelsea FC.

In the special episode, the star cast of 'Ghoomer'- Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher and filmmaker R Balki, were present on the set of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' (KBC).

The host of the quiz based reality show - Big B asked the ‘Ghoomer’ team: “Who was appointed the manager of Chelsea FC at the start of the 2023-24 season?”

The options given to them were -- Thomas Tuchel, Carlo Ancelotti, Erik ten Hag, and Mauricio Pochettino.

Saiyami indicates to Abhishek and says, “Sir, hamare Chelsea fan ko options ki zaroorat nahi hai.” Abhishek said the right answer which was Mauricio Pochettino. They won Rs 20,000.

Big B said: “Chelsea 2022-23 season was very disappointing, and that’s why they have removed their former manager Graham Potter”. He then went on to say that Abhishek knows a lot about football.

Abhishek, who wore a blue suit with blue tie paired with yellow glasses, reveals, “My father and I support Chelsea FC. Once the match was not going good, and his (Big B) commentary was better than the actual commentary”.

Junior Bachchan said: “Woh (Amitabh) player se baat karte hain. He talks to player ‘arey yaar udhar ball pass karo na, khula hai’,” leaving everyone in splits.

Abhishek continued saying, “dekho abhi ye miss karega. Maine bola tha na. Ek dum bakwaas player hai.”

Amitabh said: “I feel that sometimes talking like this, they (players) listen”. Saiyami nods to this and says “bilkul”, and Balki replies “correct”. The audience also agrees to Big B’s words.

Earlier, when the episode began, Abhishek made Big B sit on the seat, and helped him wipe the sweat from his face. The ‘Yuva’ fame actor then kept the tissues in his pocket.

In ‘Ghoomer’, Saiyami is playing a paraplegic sportsperson.

Written and directed by R Balki, the flick stars Abhishek in the lead, along with Shabana Azmi, and Angad Bedi in the pivotal roles.

The story revolves around Anina (Saiyami), a young woman batting prodigy, who loses her right hand in an unfortunate accident on the eve of her international cricketing debut. An unsympathetic, failed and frustrated cricketer enters her life, gives her a new dream and transforms her fate by the most innovative training, to make her play for the Indian cricket team again, as a bowler.

'Ghoomer' is the new style of bowling they invent to bamboozle the opposition.

It is inspired by the incredible achievement of Karoly Takacs, the achievements of special athletes, and who have achieved more than when they were called "normal".

The film has been released in cinemas.

