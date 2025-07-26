Kayoze Irani shares what drew him to directorial debut ‘Sarzameen’

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Bollywood actor Kayoze Irani, who has made his directorial debut with the recently released film ‘Sarzameen’, has revealed what drew him to the project.

Kayoze spoke with IANS during the promotional run of the film, and shared that while the story is of a father and a son, it’s the mother who is the soul of the film, and that’s something instantly connected with the artist and the storyteller in him.

Kayoze told IANS, “When the script came to me, like a 50 page outline came to me, of course it was set against the backdrop of Kashmir and this large canvas and action and insurgency and all of this. But the human drama in the film, which is the family, the father-son, and the mother, who is the soul of the relationship, that is what attracted me to the film. Because I really feel that whenever your conflict is external, it's something that you end up watching”.

He further mentioned, “But when your conflict is internal, it's something you connect with and it is something that you feel a part of. So, you are not watching it, you are experiencing it. As I was reading it, I knew that from those 50 pages on page 25, I knew I was doing it. So, that is truly because the film at its core is an emotional thriller and emotional is the first word in the film”.

“And that is what I want you to take away. I know that the trailer shows that the film has a lot of action and all of that is there but it has a lot of heart in it. And I really wish that the people who watch this film, when they finish it, the film stays with them and a lump in their throat stays with them”, he added.

The film is available to stream on JioHotstar.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.