Jackie Shroff reiterates the need to insure stuntmen: 'it is an absolute necessity'

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Actor Jackie Shroff was seen performing some high-octane action sequences in his latest web series, "Hunter Season 2," alongside Suniel Shetty.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Jackie was asked if stuntmen should be insured; the 'Hero' actor agreed, saying that it is an absolute necessity.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "It must be ensured that the stunts are being executed properly, as it cannot be determined when a mishap might take place."

"Even if you plan the best, the stunts must be well-rehearsed. Along with that, one can only depend on the calculations made before a stunt, and the rest is up to God," Jackie added.

Suniel also revealed that he is always conscious while performing an action sequence.

"I am not concerned for my own safety, but for the safety of everyone involved in the scene," he shared.

The concern for the safety of stuntmen has become a topic of discussion in the industry after a Tamil film stunt trainer, Mohanraj, recently passed away during the shoot of director Pa Ranjith's "Vettuvam".

If the reports are to be believed, an unfortunate accident took place when the team was filming a car overturning scene, featuring actor Arya.

Coming back to "Hunter 2", Jackie is seen as the antagonist, 'The Salesman' in the second season of the action-packed drama.

Speaking about his character, Jackie added, “Jumping into Hunter 2 – Tootega Nahi Todega was a wild ride. The world had its own vibe, and then this Salesman walks in and turns it all upside down. Playing him was like holding fire in your hands - calm, yet deadly. The trailer's out, Bhidus! Time to dive in and enjoy the ride!”

Made under the direction of Prince Dhiman, in collaboration with Alok Batra, the action entertainer also features Anusha Dandekar and Barkha Bisht in significant roles, along with others.

“Hunter Season 2” premiered on Amazon MX Player on 24th July.

