Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom to have ‘make-or-break talks' as split rumours gain steam

Los Angeles, June 22 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are set to engage in "make-or-break talks" in the coming weeks.

It's claimed that there is hope that the couple can get through a "rough patch" amid them facing ongoing split rumours, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Katy, 40, and Orlando, 48, who first met back in 2016, have been engaged since Valentine's Day in 2019. Earlier this month though, it was reported that the couple, who are parents to four-year-old Daisy together, had ended their five-year engagement.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, speculation since then has included the suggestion that their relationship is "on the rocks". Katy fuelled rumours of a potential split from actor Orlando when the singer was reportedly seen without her engagement ring.

It's now claimed that Katy and Orlando plan to reunite next week once she returns to the US from Australia, where she's currently on her Lifetimes tour. It's reported that they haven't split up but have experienced a "rough patch".

According to the US Sun, Katy plans to fly back to California to spend the July 4 holiday with Orlando and her family. She's scheduled to have a break from the ongoing tour from July 1 until July 10, when it resumes in North America.

A source told the outlet, "No one has decided it's definitely the end of the road for Katy and Orlando. They both love each other, but they have been living different lives for at least a year and in different mindsets”.

They said that Katy "especially" does not want to "just give up". The source added that preparations for the world tour and the travelling involved have proved to be the "biggest disruption" to her life with Orlando. They claimed that the couple have been "disconnected" for some time and have been "living separate lives" due to their work commitments. It's claimed that they are now planning to "reunite" over the upcoming holiday weekend.

