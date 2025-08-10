'Kattalan' unit officially welcomes writers Paul George, Joby Varghese, Jero Jacob on board

Chennai, Aug 10 (IANS) The makers of the pan-Indian film, 'Kattalan', featuring actor Antony Varghese (Pepe) in the lead, on Sunday officially welcomed the writers of the film -- Paul George, Joby Varghese, Jero Jacob on board its unit.

Following the blockbuster success of Marco, which earned widespread acclaim across India and beyond, producer Shareef Muhammed of Cubes Entertainments is back with his next ambitious venture titled 'Kattalan', a high-octane pan-Indian action thriller.

On Sunday, Cubes Entertainments took to its Instagram page to welcome writers Paul George, Joby Varghese and Jero Jacob. Interestingly, the film is being directed by Paul George.

"Welcoming The Penning Triads Paul George, Joby Varghese & Jero Jacob into the world of ‘KATTALAN’. Paul George,Joby Varghese & Jero Jacob — a dynamic trio making their sensational writing debut with Kattalan. Blending raw storytelling energy with cinematic vision, they’ve crafted a gritty, high-stakes narrative that thrusts audiences deep into the world of power, betrayal, and the deadly missions. Their fresh perspective and fearless approach mark them as powerful new voices in Malayalam cinema," the production house said.

It may be recalled that the makers had welcomed actor Parth Tiwari only a few days ago and actor Anson Paul last month. Prior to that, they had got on board promising talent Shon Joy. The model-turned-actor is best known for his performance in his debut film 'Alappuzha Gymkhana (2025)'. He is known to have a strong screen presence and is considered a promising talent.

While actor Antony Varghese (Pepe) and actress Rajisha Vijayan play the lead in the film, it will also feature Rapper Baby Jean, Telugu actor Sunil, best known for his performances in blockbusters like Pushpa: The Rise (2021), Pushpa 2 (2024) and Jailer (2023), actor Kabir Duhan Singh, known for his intense screen presence and powerful performances across multiple languages and veteran Malayalam actors Jagadeesh and Siddique in pivotal roles.

The film has music by Ajaneesh Loknath, the musical genius behind 'Kantara 2' and choreography by Sharief. Costumes for the film are by Dhanya Balakrishnan and cinematography is by Renadive. Editing for the film is by Shameer Muhammed.

