Afghan security forces discover weapons, ammunition in Paktia province

Kabul, Aug 10 (IANS) Afghan security forces have discovered a large amount of weapons and military equipment in the eastern Paktia province, the Ministry of Interior Affairs said on Sunday.

The items were seized during a series of operations on the outskirts of Samkani and Ahmad Khil districts, the ministry said.

Earlier on August 4, Afghanistan police authorities discovered arms and ammunition, including a Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG), in western Afghanistan's Farah province, the provincial police office said in a news release.

The weaponry, including an AK-47, an RPG, four hand grenades, projectiles and other military equipment, was found in a house in Khak-e-Safid district, the news release added.

In a similar incident on July 27, the Afghan security forces discovered a mass weapon and ammunition cache in southern Afghanistan's Uruzgan province, seizing various types of arms along with a large quantity of ammunition.

Acting on a tip-off, the security personnel launched an operation based on intelligence reports in Tirin Kot, the capital of Uruzgan province, and discovered weapons, including six AK-47 rifles, a heavy machine gun, PK machine guns, rocket launchers, and hundreds of hand grenades.

Additionally, a substantial amount of ammunition and military equipment has been seized during the operations.

Two individuals were arrested in connection with the case, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Afghan interim government has rounded up thousands of arms and a huge quantity of ammunition as part of efforts to stabilise the security situation across the war-ravaged country over the past three-and-a-half years.

On July 24, police discovered some 200 pieces of light and heavy firearms in the eastern Afghanistan Paktia province, reported the state-run Radio and Television of Afghanistan (RTA).

The weaponry, according to the state-owned media outlet, includes 97 Kalashnikovs, seven M16-type assault rifles, 86 stock pistols, seven rocket launchers, and many more types of arms and ammunition.

The official media outlet cited the police as adding that no one has the right to keep or carry arms illegally.

In similar operations, police reported the discovery of arms and ammunition, including an anti-aircraft gun, in Afghanistan's northern Samangan province.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.