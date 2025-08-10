When Vasan Bala had a showdown with Anurag Kashyap on ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ sets

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Indian auteur Anurag Kashyap, who is known for his path-breaking cinema, is quite obsessive and protective about the stories and the characters that he creates. Director Vasan Bala, who is known for films like ‘Peddlers’, ‘Monica, O My Darling’ and ‘Jigra’, once had a tough time discussing characters with him during the making of the cult-classic ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’.

Vasan, who has been Kashyap’s assistant, appeared on Cyrus Says podcast, and said that although there was no tiff between him and Kashyap during the making of ‘Gangs of wasseypur’ things did get a bit difficult.

He said, “There was no tiff. So, I was taking stills and I wasn't feeling useful on the sets of ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’. And then started critiquing the film. And critiquing on the story to him”.

He said that Anurag takes criticism quite positive but, after a point, Anurag was annoyed with constant critiquing.

Vasan said, “And, he's great at it, he takes it really well. But I think after a point I crossed the line and really irritated him. In the initial during a moment between Manoj Bajpayee and Richa Chadha’s characters, I was like, ‘Why are your guys always so horny? From ‘Dev.D’ to this?’. So, I thought, ‘Can't there be just a tender moment?’ And it just started and just spiralled”.

He further mentioned, “And he was like, ‘This is the film, this is the character. And, you know, it just spiralled into something else. It started stupid and then it became serious. We had a showdown in front of everyone. I escalated it because I was just feeling so useless, and not contributing”.

When asked if Anurag asked him to leave the sets, he said, “No. He'll never do that. I just got angry and then he got me another job, which was a better paying job”.

