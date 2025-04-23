Kashmir erupts in protests against Pahalgam killings, tourism likely to be hit

Srinagar, April 23 (IANS) In a strong display of unity and collective grief, Kashmir Valley on Wednesday erupted in protests against the Pahalgam killings.

The protests and shutdown marked the first Valley-wide complete shutdown against terrorism in over 35 years, with people from all walks of life taking to the streets to denounce the bloodshed.

Civil society members, traders’ federation, transport association, staff members from government offices, and citizens gathered and participated in a protest march condemning the tragic killing of tourists.

A march was taken out, which witnessed massive public participation with people from all walks of life gathered in solidarity, holding placards and banners expressing their anguish and support for the victims and their families.

The protestors urged the authorities to swiftly identify and bring to justice those responsible for the heinous act, and demanded stringent action under the full ambit of the law, ensuring such acts of violence are met with zero tolerance.

The march stood as a powerful testament of Kashmiris standing against violence and their unwavering commitment to peace, justice, and communal harmony.

Meanwhile, the attack on tourists has also been widely condemned across all the schools of Kashmir, and in this connection, condolence meetings and special prayers were offered in favour of all the deceased tourists during the morning assemblies.

A divisional-level condolence meet was held in the conference hall of the Directorate of School Education, Kashmir.

The attack is also likely to affect the tourism-based local economy, which has been gaining momentum in the last few years.

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said on Wednesday that J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has conveyed to him that Kashmir’s economy has collapsed following the Pahalgam terror attack.

“The summer season has just begun, and this is the time when tourists start visiting the region. Tourism is also the biggest source of income for J&K, especially Kashmir. They depend entirely on tourism income. Omar Abdullah told me that this year’s economy has collapsed. He also said that tourism is their main source of livelihood and that they are devastated by this attack,” said the Congress President, addressing a press conference at the Congress Headquarters in Bengaluru.

At least 26 tourists were killed on Tuesday after gunmen opened fire on innocent civilians in Baisaran in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to eyewitness accounts, a group of heavily armed terrorists emerged from the nearby forests and opened indiscriminate fire on civilians, most of whom were tourists.

Baisran is a small meadow three to four km from the Pahalgam market, and tourists take horses to reach the place as there is no motorable road to it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday morning after cutting his Saudi Arabia trip short due to the terror attack.

He had a brief meeting with NSA Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri at the airport. PM Modi strongly condemned the terror attack on Tuesday, stating that the guilty will be brought to justice and reaffirming India’s “unshakable” resolve to fight terrorism.

