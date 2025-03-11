Kartik says Kabir Khan’s ‘Setara’ from anthology ‘My Melbourne’ is his ‘personal favourite’

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan said that he enjoyed watching the anthology “My Melbourne” and that the “Setara” story from the “Chandu Champion” filmmaker Kabir Khan is his favourite.

Kartik said: "I really enjoyed watching the movie. It’s really uplifting and it’s all about inclusivity and diversity. The movie relent lives up to the expectations. I especially loved Kabir sir's movie, Setara and that’s my personal favourite. It’s so brilliantly acted and I wish the entire team all the best”.

Kabir’s “Setara” is a powerful tale of a 15-year-old Afghan girl fleeing the Taliban and finding solace in cricket while adjusting to a new life in Melbourne.

Then there is “Jules” by Imtiaz Ali & Arif Ali’s Jules, which is a heartwarming narrative exploring cross-cultural friendships and personal identity.

Rima Das’s film is titled “Emma”, which is a story of self-discovery and belonging in a multicultural world. Then is Onir’s “Nandini” – A deeply personal account of navigating relationships and aspirations in a foreign land.

The Indian theatrical release for the film is set for March 14.

In other news, Kartik clinched the IIFA trophy for Best Actor (Male) for his work in the superhit horror-comedy franchise ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

His heartfelt acceptance speech resonated with the audience as he reflected on the challenges and triumphs that shaped his career, particularly his journey with the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise.

The actor, referencing his role in ‘Chandu Champion’, said, "I don't have words right now. I am not Chandu, I am the champion. I know this is not an award for that film, but I have the same feeling”.

He acknowledged the skepticism he faced when he first stepped into the franchise, recalling how people questioned whether he could carry ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ on his shoulders.

"From the beginning, when I was cast for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, people questioned whether I could carry the film on my shoulders. And even during ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, we didn't know if we would succeed on the big day”, he added.

He also credited director Anees Bazmee for shaping his character of Rooh Baba, as he said, "A big thank you to Anees Bazmee sir for creating such a huge character, Rooh Baba, which has truly become a legacy across generations”.

