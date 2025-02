Kartik Aryan to romance Sreeleela in untitled Anurag Basu directorial

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Bollywood star Kartik Aryan, who recently delivered ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, is set to share screen with actress Sreeleela in an untitled upcoming movie.

The film is a musical helmed by director Anurag Basu, and is touted to be an intense love story. The first look of the film was unveiled on Saturday, and it shows Kartik in a rugged look with thick stubble and ruffled hair as he plays the guitar in a concert while smoking a cigarette.

Kartik is set to create electrifying chemistry with Sreeleela, who has captivated the nation with her stellar performances. Kartik exudes passion and intensity for his character in the film’s first look.

Kartik’s fresh pairing with Sreeleela is sure to set the screen on fire, making this Diwali a treat for audiences.The film is a heart-wrenching love saga that explores the depths of love, longing, and destiny.

With this fresh pairing and an intense love story at its core, the film is set to generate immense excitement among cinephiles.

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series. The music of the film is composed by Pritam, and the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

Earlier, Kartik visited his alma mater. The actor took to his Instagram to share a video of himself as he paid a visit to DY Patil University where he studied engineering.

He expressed his gratitude to his gurus as he rekindled his memories from his academic days. He wrote in the caption, “From sitting on the backbench to standing on the stage for my convocation - what a journey it’s been DY Patil University, you gave me memories, dreams, and now, finally, my degree (only took over a decade!). Thank you, Vijay Patil Sir, my incredible teachers, and the young dreamers here for all the love- this feels like coming home”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has bagged a Dharma Productions project after his fallout with Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar.

