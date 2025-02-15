Jeetendra on being felicitated as ‘Jestha Nagrik’: I am more Maharashtrian than anything else

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Legendary Superstar Jeetendra was recently felicitated as ‘Jestha Nagrik’ at the Khasdar Jestha Nagrik Sankulan Mohatsav. The grand event celebrated the contributions of the veteran actor to the Indian cinema.

During his tenure as an actor, Jeetendra has been a part of more than 200 films. The event was also graced by India’s Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari. During the event, Minister Nitin Gadkari lauded Jeetendra’s remarkable achievements and also acknowledged his continuous efforts to inspire the younger generation.

Showing gratitude to his roots, Jeetendra said, “I stayed in a Girgaw chawl for 18 years. While I lived in a small chawl in Girgaw, there was always a sufficient amount of love. Today I am an 83-year-old man and I believe the years I spent in the chawl was the greatest time in my life. I was an extra actor, a junior artist, I got my first break because Shanta Rao Bap found it so hilarious that I being a Punjabi guy spoke such clear Marathi. I call myself so because I was only 15 days old when my mother took me to Bombay, Girgaw, and until 18 years old, I stayed in a chawl. I am more Maharashtrian than anything else. I thank you all for felicitating me with this honourable award.”

The 'Jestha Nagrik' award recognizes those who have made lasting contributions to society.

On a different note, Jeetendra's daughter and producer, Ektaa Kapoor recently took to social media to share an emotional and heartwarming moment, including her dad.

She dropped a clip on Instagram where the television mogul can be seen gazing at a poster of Jeetendra, displayed on a wall. Elated by this, Ektaa Kapoor wrote on the photo-sharing app, “Went to see a movie! Saw the one person who I love, adore, and admire on a wall! So happy!!! #smalljoys #daddysgirl.”

The video also featured Ektaa Kapoor saying, “Going to watch a film and seeing your dad as one of the legends on a poster there…feeling proud.”

