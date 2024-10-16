Kartik Aaryan sets screen on fire in collab with Pitbull and Diljit Dosanjh

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) The makers just dropped the much anticipated ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ title track, Kartik Aaryan, and it’s surely going to rule the charts and hearts.

The track is nothing short of a visual spectacle, with Kartik setting the screen on fire with his infectious ‘spooky slide’ dance moves. What makes this track truly stand out is how international sensation Pitbull masterfully blends his rap with the iconic ‘Hare Ram—Hare Krishna’ chant, while Punjabi powerhouse Diljit Dosanjh brings his unique flair and Neeraj Shridhar holds down the Hindi vocals. Together, they manage to retain the essence of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, while pushing the boundaries with a modern, international twist. With music maestros Pritam and Tanishk Bagchi at the helm, and the unmistakable vocals of Neeraj Shridhar returning to add his signature touch, this track is a melting pot of cultures, blending global beats with desi flair.

Producer Bhushan Kumar has made a one-of-its-kind unique collaboration for Indian cinema. Talking about this milestone, he shared, “We’re beyond excited to present this special musical collaboration for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Bringing together Pitbull, Diljit Dosanjh, and Neeraj Shridhar is something that’s never been done before in Indian cinema. With Pritam and Tanishk Bagchi crafting the beats, we’re pushing the boundaries of what Bollywood music can achieve. And to top it off, the track features everyone’s favourite Kartik Aaryan at his charming best, showcasing slick gliding dance moves that are sure to get everyone on their feet. This collaboration is a milestone moment, and we can’t wait for the fans worldwide to experience it.”

Directed by Anees Bazmee, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ promises to carry forward the legacy of Bollywood’s favourite horror-comedy franchise, taking it to new heights with this groundbreaking title track. The film also stars Madhuri Dixit, Sanjai Mishra, Triptii Dimri and Rajpal Yadav, among others. It will hit theatres on November 1, 2024.

