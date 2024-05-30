Kartik Aaryan’s physical transformation shines through in ‘Tu Hai Champion’

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) The song ‘Tu Hai Champion’ from the upcoming Kartik Aryan-starrer sports drama film 'Chandu Champion’ was unveiled on Thursday.

The song has been composed by hit-machine Pritam.

The visuals of the song show Kartik’s transformation as he trains in the army. He skips, jumps, punches, and swims to attain his full physical potential.

The song is sung by superstar singer Arijit Singh, who has once again collaborated with his mentor Pritam, following numerous chartbusters like ‘Dilliwaali Girlfriend’, ‘Phir Le Aya Dil’, ‘Channa Mereya', and others.

The loops in the song bear a resemblance to the one used in ‘Selfie Le Le Re’ from the Salman Khan-starrer ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, also composed by Pritam.

Kartik's transformation shines through in the song with his toned muscles. The actor underwent rigorous training for his part in the film. He even gave up on sugar for more than a year. To get into the skin of the character, Kartik followed a strict fitness regimen and lost 20 kg.

At the trailer launch of the film, director Kabir Khan praised Kartik for his dedication, stating that the kind of body Kartik has developed will stay with him for life as it’s completely natural.

‘Chandu Champion’ is based on Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar.

'Chandu Champion' is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan.

The film, directed by Kabir Khan of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' fame, is set to arrive in theatres on June 14.

