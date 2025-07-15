Karni Sena to announce next move over Harda incident soon

Harda (Madhya Pradesh), July 15 (IANS) Karni Sena chief Jeevan Singh Sherpur, released from jail in Harda on Monday, said on Tuesday that the outfit will soon announce its next course of action in response to the recent police crackdown during protests over the weekend.

In a video message posted on social media shortly after his release, Sherpur said a meeting will be held once other detained Karni Sena members are freed, during which they will plan a major protest against what he described as "brutal torture" by Harda police on Saturday and Sunday.

“Our fight will continue, and we will not compromise at any cost. I appeal to all members of the Karni Sena family not to visit Harda in the coming days, as the situation remains tense,” he said.

He also emphasised that the Sena will not damage government or private property and will follow a peaceful path of protest.

Meanwhile, the Harda district administration claimed the incident was being politicised and misrepresented as action against a particular community.

Officials said a video compilation -- including CCTV footage and other visuals from the protest -- has been prepared to justify the police action and clarify that it was not directed at any one group. The video is likely to be released after approval from the state administration.

The situation in Harda escalated after Karni Sena members protested against an alleged fraud involving one of their leaders, Ashish Rajput, who claimed he was cheated out of Rs 18 lakh in a diamond-related deal. Rajput had filed a police complaint against three individuals and led the protest demanding action.

During the protest, police resorted to a lathi-charge and used tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, arresting more than 50 people.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, along with his MLA son Jaivardhan Singh, visited the detained Karni Sena members in Harda and demanded a judicial probe into the police action. He also called for the removal of the district collector and the superintendent of police.

At a press conference on Monday, Digvijaya Singh said a memorandum would be submitted to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav upon his return to Bhopal.

Another Congress leader, Ajay Singh, also condemned the police action, stating, “Lathi-charge is not a solution to every issue. I urge Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to engage in dialogue with the agitating leaders and resolve the matter peacefully.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.