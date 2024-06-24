Karnataka's Kalaburagi Airport gets bomb threat; authorities launch search op

Kalaburagi, (Karnataka) June 24 (IANS) The authorities have launched a search operation at the Kalaburagi Airport in Karnataka following a bomb threat on Monday.

According to police, the bomb threat has been sent on the official email of the airport.

The miscreants have threatened to blast the entire airport using a powerful bomb.

Soon after receiving the threatening email a search operation was launched and the dog squad, bomb disposal squad and local police were pressed into service.

The passengers and their baggage were subjected to repeated checks.

Minister for Revenue, Krishna Byre Gowda was also present at the airport when the incident took place.

"I got late for a meeting by 30 minutes. However, airports do receive anonymous threats like this. The officers conducted thorough checks. There is no worrying situation as such at the airport," he stated.

The authorities are continuing their search operations at the airport and vigilance has been heightened following the development.

