Karnataka students safe in Israel and Iran, repatriation soon: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, June 17 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that students from the state currently stuck in conflict-ridden Israel and Iran are being well taken care of by authorities there, and will be brought back soon.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, CM Siddaramaiah said, "I spoke to the concerned persons about this in the morning. The airports there are currently shut down. In one or two days, the airports might open, and immediately, the students will be brought back to the state."

"All of them are safe and are being well taken care of. We will try to bring them back sooner," CM Siddaramaiah stated.

The Karnataka government had written to the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday, seeking the safe return of students who are currently in Iran.

Authorities have also stated that they are in constant touch with the concerned officers and staff, and action is being taken on a need basis, evaluating the existing conditions.

The Office of the Deputy Chairman of the NRI Forum of Karnataka issued an official statement regarding this. H.S. Satish, Special Officer attached to the Deputy Chairman, stated that the strife between Israel and Iran has caused concern and panic among foreigners currently residing in Iran.

About nine students from Karnataka, studying at Shahid Beheshti Medical University near the capital city of Tehran, are anxious about the prevailing situation in Iran. One of the students, Nadeem Hussain, and his parents have contacted the NRI Forum of Karnataka and shared their concerns, Satish stated.

The student has expressed his wish to return to his home country, India. In response to this request, Arti Krishna, the Deputy Chairman of the NRI Forum of Karnataka, immediately wrote a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs, appealing for all nine students to be brought back to India from Iran, Satish stated.

Earlier, on Sunday, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, held a video call with several Kannadigas currently stranded in Israel due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. He inquired about their well-being and safety.

The Union Minister, on Sunday evening, spoke with the Kannadigas from his official residence. During the conversation, the Minister inquired about their well-being and assured them of the Indian government's complete support.

The Minister stated that he would immediately discuss the matter with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safe and swift return of the people to their homeland.

All the Kannadigas who spoke via video call informed the Minister that they were safe and that officials at the Indian Embassy were providing all necessary assistance. They informed the Minister, "We are being well taken care of," and expressed their gratitude to the Embassy for this.

The Minister emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India is doing everything it can to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian citizens abroad.

