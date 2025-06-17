Ali Shadmani Killed in Iran-Israel Conflict: Everything to Know About Iranian Commander

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Tuesday claimed that they have killed Ali Shadmani, a key Iranian commander, whom the IDF named "Iran's War-Time Chief of Staff." Iran, however, hasn't yet confirmed Shadmani's death.

The killing is part of a series of attacks on Iran by the IDF, and Shadmani is one among many key commanders who were killed by Israel. As part of Operation Rising Lion, Israel launched surprise air strikes on Iran and killed Major General Gholam Ali Rashid. It was reported that Ali Shadmani replaced Major General Ghoalam Ali Rashid, and if Israel's claims are to be believed, Ali Shadman was also eliminated.

Who was Ali Shadmani, the Iranian commander killed by the Israel Defence Forces?

Ali Shadmani was the commander of Khatam Al-Anbiya, the central headquarters of Iran's paramilitary revolutionary guard. Let's look to find out who Ali Shamdani was.

According to Israeli publications, Ali Shadmani was deemed Iran's wartime chief of staff and was reportedly the closest to the country's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.

Before replacing Gholam Ali Rashid, Shadmani served as the Commander of the Emergency Command of the Iranian Armed Forces and had the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian Army under his command. Khatam Al-Anbiya, which is the center for approving Iran's firepower plans and managing combat operations, was under Shadmanis' control.

Shadmani served as the deputy commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya emergency command center and as the head of the operations directorate in the General Staff Forum of the Iranian armed forces. The IDF confirmed that it had received precise intelligence and seized on the opportunity to eliminate Ali Shadmani overnight on Tuesday after knowing his exact location.