Kajol pays tribute to Goddess Kali in Usha Uthup’s powerful comeback track from ‘Maa’

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming mythological horror “Maa” have unveiled a powerful new track titled “Kali Shakti,” featuring Kajol in a fierce tribute to Goddess Kali.

Marking Usha Uthup’s grand musical comeback, the song blends divine intensity with striking visuals, capturing the spiritual essence and strength of the goddess. Kajol took to Instagram to share the song and wrote, “Rakshak. Bhakshak. MAA. The protector. The destroyer. #MaaTrailer out now - link in bio In cinemas 27th June. #MaaTheFilm.”

The newly released track “Kali Shakti” pays a powerful tribute to the fierce feminine energy of Goddess Kali. The song channels divine strength to deliver a stirring message of courage, justice, and the ultimate triumph of good over evil.

Kajol takes center stage with an intense and emotionally charged dance performance that anchors the track. Drenched in sindoor and driven by raw emotion, her movements embody the unstoppable force of Maa Kali — a mother’s rage, strength, and unwavering will to protect her child.

With this devotional track, singer Usha Uthup made her grand return to cinema. The song is composed by Harsh Upadhyay, with impactful lyrics penned by Pranav Vatsa. Backed by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, “Maa” is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Subbarayan, with Kumar Mangat Pathak serving as co-producer.

Speaking about Ajay Devgn as a producer, the ‘Dilwale’ actress told IANS, “He is a really good producer, he is an excellent producer. He is one of those very much hands-on producers. So, from scripting to the VFX, to the music, he has really gotten his hands dirty and made sure he is a part of all of it and made sure it all works- even till the marketing for that matter.”

Directed by Vishal Furia, the upcoming horror drama also features Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma in prominent roles.

The film is slated to hit theatres on June 27, 2025.

