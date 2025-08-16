Karnataka’s ‘study abroad scheme’ attracts over 5,000 aspirants

Bengaluru, Aug 16 (IANS) Over 5,000 students have already registered for the Karnataka government’s ambitious Study Abroad initiative through the Karnataka Vocational Training and Skill Development Corporation (KVTSDC), under the Department of Skill Development.

Encouraging more participation, the department announced that students can still enrol by attending the day-long Study Abroad Expo at Hotel Lalit Ashok on August 17.

Over 60 international universities, presenting attractive academic opportunities for Karnataka students, have already camped at the venue, the official statement in this regard said.

To ease financial concerns, several public and private banks have set up stalls offering education loans at competitive interest rates. Public undertaking Karnataka Bank has assured the government of the most student-friendly financial packages, the statement said.

“Studying abroad is no longer a privilege reserved for the wealthy. With our government’s initiative, even students from economically weaker backgrounds can now pursue higher education overseas without financial burden. This is the first-of-its-kind initiative in India, making global education accessible to all sections of society,” said Sharanaprakash Patil, minister for medical education, skill development, entrepreneurship and livelihood.

Unlike private programmes that end support once students leave India, the government-backed scheme guarantees continued assistance abroad - covering welfare, academic progress, and legal aid. The expo also ensures transparency, offering free guidance from university selection to post-departure support, without agency fees, Minister Patil stated.

The Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Government of Karnataka, through the Karnataka Vocational Training and Skill Development Corporation (KVTSDC), has organised the International Study Abroad Fair – 2025 on Sunday. The event will be inaugurated by Sharan Prakash R. Patil, Minister for Medical Education, Skill Development, and Livelihood.

"The Study Abroad initiative by Karnataka Vocational Training and Skill Development Corporation (KVTSDC) is designed to simplify and secure the journey of youth of Karnataka towards global education. This Expo offers students a comprehensive platform to get complete guidance on turning their dream of studying abroad into reality. We aim to empower Karnataka’s students with transparent, value-based, and personalised guidance for higher education abroad," states the KVTSDC.

Individuals who are aspiring to pursue undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, or professional courses in foreign institutions can apply.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.