Karnataka polls: PSI scandal prime accused R.D. Patil to contest on SP ticket

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), April 18 (IANS) R.D. Patil, the kingpin of the Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scandal, is contesting the May 10 state polls as Samajwadi party candidate from Afzalpur Assembly constituency.

Patil, who is presently imprisoned, had come to file the nomination in a police vehicle and submitted his papers at the Tehsildar's office on Monday. He had submitted two nominations from Samajwadi party and another as an independent candidate.

Thirty-nine-year-old Patil has declared Rs 6.50 crore property to the Election Commission.

In January, he had released a video announcing that he was ready to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections when he had disappeared.

The seven-minute video had gone viral on on social media. "If people want, I will become a candidate from Afjalpur constituency and contest elections," he stated in the video.

"I have been framed in the PSI recruitment scandal. The officers have fixed me following the political pressure. The conspiracy has been hatched by few who do not want me or my brother to grow politically," Patil explained.

CID has booked a case against Patil, alleged kingpin in PSI scandal in Ashok Nagar police station in Kalaburagi. The CID had stated that when the officers went to his residence to take him into their custody, the accused had pushed officers and escaped from the spot.

Later, he was arrested.

