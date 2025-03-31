Karnataka Ministers wear black bands to protest against Waqf bill

Bengaluru, March 31 (IANS) Karnataka Ministers, along with their supporters, wore black bands on Monday while offering Ramzan prayers to protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024.

Minister for Waqf and Tourism B.Z. Zameer Ahmad Khan and Minister for Municipal Administration and Hajj K. Rahman Khan, along with hundreds of their supporters participated in the morning prayers wearing black bands in Bengaluru and Bidar, respectively.

Zameer Ahmad Khan offered Namaz at Chamarajpet Grounds in Bengaluru with a black band around his arm, while hundreds of his supporters also wore black bands and took part in the prayers.

Speaking to reporters, Minister Zameer stated, “People celebrated Ugadi on Sunday, and today, Ramzan is being observed. I extend my wishes to everyone on this occasion. We fast for 30 days during Ramzan, which is one of the major festivals for Muslims, along with Bakrid.”

He further added, “For Hindus, Ugadi, which was celebrated on Sunday, is also a significant festival marking the beginning of a new year. After our religious preacher conducted prayers, we performed duwa. During duwa, I prayed for unity among all communities -- Muslims, Hindus, and Christians -- to live together as brothers and sisters. Our religious head also prayed for the same.”

“Our Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, has attended morning prayers every year. However, this time, he was unable to join as he was unwell. He called me at 9.30 a.m. to express his inability to attend and conveyed his wishes to all community members. Our religious head offered special prayers for his good health and longevity.”

The minister explained that religious leaders across the country had instructed people to wear black bands as a peaceful protest against the proposed Waqf Bill.

Zameer stated, “The Waqf Act was not enacted today; it dates back to British rule. Our demand is that the Central government should not introduce this new bill. Our state government has already taken a stand, and in the last Assembly session, we decided not to support it,” he stated.

Prominent Islamic scholar Maulana Mohamed Maqsood Imran Rashadi also commented on the matter, saying, “In the next two to three days, the Waqf Amendment Bill will be presented in Parliament. We are not making any verbal statements, but by wearing black bands, we are sending a message that this development is not right. The Constitution grants us the right to protest, and we are using this right to express that the Waqf Amendment Bill is not acceptable.”

He emphasized the importance of unity and mutual respect among different communities. “Ramzan brings the rich and the poor together, ensuring that the wealthy help those in need. Just yesterday, Ugadi was celebrated, and today, it is Ramzan. India sets a great example of communal harmony, and this message should reach the world. Muslims welcome Hindus and extend their wishes, just as Hindus do the same for Muslims on special occasions.”

“I have encouraged my Muslim brothers to offer gifts to police personnel, neighbours, and hospital staff as a gesture of goodwill and unity,” he added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader participated in the morning prayers at Bavutagadde Idgah Masjid in Mangaluru, though he did not wear a black band.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.