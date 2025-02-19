Karnataka Minister orders enquiry into tiger’s mysterious death in Shivamogga

Bengaluru, Feb 19 (IANS) Karnataka Minister for Forest, Ecology, and Environment, Eshwar B. Khandre, on Wednesday ordered an investigation into the death of a male tiger in Shivamogga district.

The Minister directed the Principal Conservator of Forests and Wildlife authorities to conduct an enquiry and submit a report within 10 days. He also stated that a bullet wound was found on the tiger's body.

Khandre further mentioned that, according to preliminary investigations, the tiger had never been seen in the area where its body was discovered.

Authorities suspect that the animal was killed elsewhere and its body was dumped at the site.

The carcass of a male tiger, estimated to be between 8 and 9 years old, was found in the backwaters of the Ambaligola reservoir at Byrapura village in the Sagar Forest Division of Shivamogga district on Monday. It was spotted floating in the water in the evening.

On February 10, a tiger was found dead at Ramadevara Halla near Belur in Hassan district.

Experts had opined after preliminary examination that it must have died three to four days ago due to starvation.

The residents spotted the carcass of the animal in a water body and informed the forest authorities.

A male tiger was found dead in a lake at Ganagoor forest neat Gonikoppa in Kodagu district on April 23, 2024.

Officials suspected that the tiger died three days ago after suffering injuries in a fight with other animals and succumbed while it came to quench its thirst in the lake.

In a tragic incident, a one-and-half-year-old male tiger died after being hit by a vehicle in Mysuru on January 28, 2024.

The incident had reportedly happened near the Mysuru airport. The tiger was knocked down by a speeding vehicle, and the vehicle was later seized by the department.

The young tiger belonged to a litter of four cubs that were regularly sighted with their mother near Nanjangud town. The tiger sustained serious head injuries in the accident.

Wildlife activists charged that ill-conceived road infrastructure projects and other development work in protected areas and forest reserves are eating into wildlife habitats, forcing animals to cross highways and getting killed by vehicles.

