Karnataka HC orders immediate release of CT Ravi, BJP workers celebrate across state

Bengaluru, Dec 20 (IANS) The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the immediate release of BJP MLC C.T. Ravi, who was arrested for allegedly making a derogatory remark against Minister for Women and Child Welfare, Lakshmi Hebbalkar. Jubilant BJP workers celebrated the decision across the state.

The interim order was passed by a bench headed by Justice M.G. Uma, instructing the police to release Ravi from custody without delay. The court, however, directed Ravi to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

Justice Uma expressed displeasure over the conduct of both Ravi and Hebbalkar, emphasizing the need for restraint in public discourse.

Advocate Sandeep Chowta, representing C.T. Ravi in the court, argued that both the accused and complainant are legislators, and the allegations in the case carry a maximum punishment of less than seven years of imprisonment. As per legal procedure, the police should have served a notice and explained the grounds for Ravi’s arrest.

The defence further alleged that Ravi was assaulted in custody and claimed irregularities in his medical treatment report. Chowta also pointed out that the Legislative Council Chairperson found no record of the derogatory remark in question, and there was no pressing need to arrest Ravi, who had no intention of fleeing.

Earlier in the day, the Special Court for MLAs/MPs adjourned Ravi’s bail plea to Saturday, December 21.

Meanwhile, BJP workers celebrated the High Court's order at Ravi’s residence in Chikkamagaluru, dancing and distributing sweets.

The Karnataka BJP staged statewide protests on Friday, condemning Ravi’s arrest over his alleged derogatory comment against Hebbalkar.

The controversy erupted during a heated debate in the Legislative Council on Thursday when Ravi allegedly referred to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as a “drug addict.” Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar retaliated, calling Ravi a “murderer.” In response, Ravi allegedly used an obscene term against Hebbalkar, escalating tensions.

On Friday, a district court in Belagavi ordered the police to produce Ravi before the Special Court for MLAs/MPs in Bengaluru. The directive was issued by Judge Sparsha M. D’Souza, transferring the case to the special court for further proceedings.

C.T. Ravi’s arrest and the ensuing controversy sparked a political storm in Karnataka, underlining the growing tensions between the BJP and Congress in the state.

