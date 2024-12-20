TDP misusing BNS 111 section against Social Media Activists

YSRCP Legal Cell President M Manohar Reddy criticized the Andhra Pradesh government for misusing Section BNS 111 to target YSRCP social media activists.

Speaking to the media on Friday, he stated that the section, which is meant for organized crimes like drug trafficking and human trafficking, is being wrongly applied to intimidate activists who question the government’s failures.

Citing rulings from the Supreme Court and High Court, he emphasized that BNS 111 is not applicable to social media cases and condemned the illegal detentions, false charges, and harassment of activists. Magistrates have also started rejecting remands in such cases. The YSRCP is filing quash petitions and will hold the responsible officials accountable.

Manohar Reddy warned that the government’s undemocratic actions, including surveillance on judges, pose a threat to the judicial system. He assured that the party would legally fight to protect citizens' fundamental rights and put an end to such oppressive practices.