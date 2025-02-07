Karnataka HC has not given clean chit to Siddaramaiah in MUDA case: BJP

Bengaluru, Feb 7 (IANS) Karnataka BJP President B. Y. Vijayendra on Friday said that the High Court has not given a clean chit to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Vijayendra explained that social activist Snehamayi Krishna had petitioned the Karnataka High Court, requesting a CBI investigation into the case. However, the High Court rejected the pliant.

He clarified that this rejection does not mean that CM Siddaramaiah has been declared innocent.

"The High Court has not cleared Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of allegations. It has only stated that the case will not be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)" Vijayendra said.

He further emphasised that this decision does not weaken the BJP's fight and protest, including its padayatra (foot march), regarding the involvement of the CM's family in the Mysuru MUDA case.

Vijayendra added that investigations by the Lokayukta and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are still underway, and the outcome remains to be seen.

"We have been fighting to expose the involvement of the CM's family in the MUDA scam, which involves thousands of crores of rupees. We stand firm on our allegations even today," he asserted.

Vijayendra said the BJP would respond further once the Lokayukta investigation report is released.

He reiterated that today's High Court verdict does not declare the Chief Minister or his family innocent and emphasised the need to wait for the Lokayukta's findings.

Karnataka High Court quashed the petition seeking the CBI probe into the MUDA scam in which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is named the accused number one.

Answering a question, Vijayendra also mentioned that in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case against former CM B. S. Yediyurappa (his father), the Karnataka High Court has set aside the summons issued by a lower court.

He noted that this matter had been under debate in the High Court for a long time, and based on those arguments, the court has now directed a review of the lower court's summons.

The High Court rejected the petition by B. S. Yediyurappa, seeking quashing of the POCSO case against him. However, the court has granted anticipatory bail to him.

