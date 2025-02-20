Karnataka BJP congratulates Rekha Gupta on becoming Delhi CM

Bengaluru, Feb 20 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP unit has congratulated Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who took the oath of office on Thursday, and expressed confidence that the party's government in Delhi will deliver on people's expectations.

Speaking to IANS in Bengaluru on Thursday, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra said, "I would like to congratulate Rekha Gupta, the honourable Chief Minister of Delhi. This is a historic victory for the BJP after 27 years. The BJP has returned to power in Delhi, and I extend my congratulations to the party workers who worked tirelessly to achieve this remarkable success."

"I would also like to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President J.P. Nadda. Once again, I extend my best wishes to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Ji and her cabinet colleagues. I am confident that our government will fulfil the expectations of the people of Delhi."

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, said, "We extend our best regards. After a long gap of 27 years, our party has come to power in Delhi, which is a moment of great happiness. The BJP is in power in most states, and we were in power in Karnataka as well. I am confident that we will return to power here. We must work closely with the people, and we are committed to doing so."

R. Ashoka, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, stated, "Congratulations to Rekha Gupta on taking the oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi, and best wishes to all her cabinet colleagues. Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, I am confident that Delhi will witness a new era of progress and prosperity."

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, also extended his best wishes to the Delhi Chief Minister.

"Heartfelt congratulations to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for leading the BJP to a historic victory in Delhi after 27 years. Kudos to Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji and BJP National President and Union Minister Shri J.P. Nadda Ji for their strategic brilliance. Best wishes to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Deputy CM Parvesh Verma, and cabinet ministers Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh," Kumaraswamy, the state JD (S) President, said.

