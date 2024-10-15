Karisma Kapoor shares BTS video with Kareena, capturing their ‘super fun day’ on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) The fourth episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2’ featured Bollywood's beloved sisters, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The delightful blend of their banter and charisma brought laughter back to the show as the Kapoor sisters shared the spotlight. On Tuesday, Karisma shared a behind the scenes video from the set of Netflix’s show. Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ actress dropped a video with the caption, “Behind the scenes of a super fun day on the sets of @thegreatindiankapilshow @netflix_in @kapilsharma @kareenakapoorkhan @team.kapilsharma.” In the clip, Karisma is seen striking stylish poses while giving a glimpse of the set. She also posed with Kareena and host Kapil Sharma.

From this BTS video, it's clear that both Kapoor sisters had a fantastic time on the show. Notably, for the first time ever, the Kapoor sisters shared the small screen, and it was truly worth the wait! Infusing the comedy reality show with a touch of nostalgia, they were refreshingly candid, chatty, and delightfully unfiltered. During their appearance on the show, Kareena and Karisma made many startling revelations.

Recalling the moment the ‘Jab We Met’ actress first opened up about her relationship with Saif Ali Khan, Karisma shared that it occurred while she was in London and felt almost earth-shattering. “Kareena actually asked me to sit down before revealing what she had to say. I didn’t quite understand why, but I found a sofa in the store where I was shopping. Then she said, ‘The thing is, I’m in love with Saif. We are together. We are dating,’ and I felt like I needed to cling to the sofa for support,” Karisma recounted exhaling in disbelief at the revelation about her sister. ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2’ also features Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur and Archana Puran Singh. It airs a new episode every Saturday on Netflix.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.