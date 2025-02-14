Karishma to hubby Varun Bangera: Here’s to falling in love with you everyday

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Television actress Karishma Tanna on Valentine’s Day told her husband Varun Bangera that finding him was the luckiest thing that ever happened to the actress.

Karishma took to her Instagram, where she shared a string of images posing with her husband, their pet dogs and their family.

For the caption, she wrote: “Finding you was the luckiest thing that ever happened to ME. I love you Husband @varun_bangera… Here’s to falling in love with you everyday … Happy Valentine’s Day. From US to you all Spread love and joy.”

It was in 2021, when Karishma started dating Bangera, a Mumbai-based business person. The two exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony in the same year and got married in 2022.

Earlier this month, she dropped a picture of her meal on the stories section of her Instagram handle. The lavish spread included a yummy avocado toast, a bowl full of fruits, a bowl of muesli and a hot cup of tea to wash all that down with.

On the work front, Karishma was last seen in Hansal Mehta’s “Scoop”, where she played the role of journalist Jagruti Pathak in the crime series. The series was based on former crime reporter Jigna Vora's biographical memoir “Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison”.

Apart from Karishma Tanna, the series also features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Harman Baweja in lead roles, along with Prosenjit Chatterjee, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Deven Bhojani in pivotal roles.

The 40-year-old actress made her acting debut in 2001 in the small screen with the longest running family drama ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’.

After which, Karishma was seen in “Paalkhi”, “Naagin 3”, “Qayamat Ki Raat”, “Kahi To Milenge”, “Manshaa”, “Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand”, “Kkoi Dil Mein Hai”, “Kkusum”, “Raat Hone Ko Hai”, “Ek Ladki Anjaani Si”, “Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha”, “Ek Shyaam”, “Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi”, “Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo” and “Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat”, among others.

Apart from fiction, Karishma has showcased her prowess in the reality sphere as well. She has participated in “Bigg Boss 8” hosted by Salman Khan, dance show “Nach Baliye 7”, and “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10”, where she lifted the winner’s trophy.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.