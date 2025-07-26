Kargil Vijay Diwas: Delhi CM pays tributes at National War Memorial

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday led the city in remembering the courage, dedication, and supreme sacrifice of the nation’s brave soldiers and paid tributes at the National War Memorial.

The ruling BJP in Delhi also organised 140 events across all 14 organisational districts to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas. These events included Tricolour processions, victory marches, lectures in educational institutions focusing on the Kargil victory, tribute ceremonies at martyr memorials, and felicitations for the families of martyrs.

Earlier, CM Gupta remarked that Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26 stands as a proud testament to the Indian Army’s valour, strategic acumen, and unwavering spirit.

Addressing a ceremony organised by the Senior Citizens’ Welfare Committee, the Chief Minister said that the heroism displayed by the Kargil warriors in reclaiming the treacherous mountain peaks will remain forever engraved in the hearts of all Indians.

The event witnessed a significant gathering of senior citizens, local residents, social organisations, and youth. CM Rekha Gupta paid grateful homage to the soldiers who, in 1999, demonstrated unparalleled bravery and patriotism by sacrificing their lives in defence of the motherland.

She stated that their supreme sacrifice will forever remain etched in the nation’s collective memory and continue to serve as an enduring source of inspiration.

The Chief Minister also paid tribute through her official social media handle, stating that Kargil Vijay Diwas stands as a symbol of the Indian Army’s unparalleled bravery, discipline, and unwavering devotion to the nation.

She emphasised that the battle was not merely about defending a stretch of land, but about safeguarding India’s honour, sovereignty, and collective resolve. Calling the Kargil victory a triumph of courage, restraint, dignity, and profound love for the motherland, she said the sacrifice of the martyrs continues to inspire the spirit of ‘Nation First’.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva also paid homage to the valiant soldiers on Saturday at the National War Memorial located near India Gate.

Also present were State Organisation General Secretary Pawan Rana; State General Secretary and Member of Parliament Yogendra Chandolia, along with MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat; State General Secretary Vishnu Mittal; and BJP Media Relations Head Vikram Mittal.

Sachdeva said the Vijay Diwas is a day of valour, pride, and triumph for our armed forces — a moment of pride for every Indian.

He recalled that the Kargil war, fought under then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saw the Indian Army decisively defeat Pakistan-supported terrorism.

Sachdeva stated that the day is not just an event to commemorate but a moment for all Indians to feel pride and unity.

He added that whether it is Operation Sindoor or surgical strikes carried out under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the nation remains resolute in its determination to eradicate terrorism.

