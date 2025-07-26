Repair work of govt schools, anganwadis and other institutions to be prioritised: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, July 26 (IANS) Following the tragic incident at a government school in Piplodi village in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma directed immediate prioritisation of repair work for dilapidated but repairable government buildings, including schools, Anganwadi centers, and other institutions.

To speed up the work towards this, the Chief Minister has announced an increase in the permissible allocation under the Dang, Magra, and Mewat Regional Development Schemes from the existing 15 per cent to 20 per cent for repair-related works.

This decision aims to accelerate maintenance efforts across vulnerable regions.

In a significant step, MLAs will now be allowed to recommend up to 20 per cent of their annual allocation under the Local Area Development Scheme for the repair of government schools, Anganwadi centers, and buildings constructed under any scheme — a flexibility that was earlier limited only to buildings constructed under the MLA-led scheme.

CM Sharma appealed to all MLAs to prioritise repair and maintenance of old and deteriorating school infrastructure.

“Strengthening the infrastructure of government institutions is vital to ensuring student safety and preventing future mishaps,” he stated.

The state government has already earmarked Rs 375 crore in this year’s budget for the construction and repair of dilapidated schools. Additionally, Rs 3 crore per assembly constituency has been allocated specifically for repair and renovation works.

In a high-level meeting held at the Chief Minister's residence on Friday, CM Sharma instructed all District Collectors and relevant departments to carry out immediate inspections of all government buildings, including schools and hospitals.

A committee of experts has also been constituted to assess the structural condition of these buildings and submit a comprehensive report within five days. These proactive measures aim to ensure the safety and structural integrity of educational and public institutions across Rajasthan, said officials.

The incident occurred on Friday morning in Piplodi village of Manoharthana area in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district, where the roof of a government school building collapsed, burying dozens of students under the debris.

The roof collapse happened at the Government Higher Primary School, which was operating out of an old and dilapidated structure.

According to eyewitnesses and local villagers, over 50 students were present in the classrooms when the roof suddenly caved in due to persistent heavy rainfall over the past few days. The sound of the collapse was followed by screams and confusion as dust and debris engulfed the area.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.