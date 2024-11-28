Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fan of ‘Notting Hill’

Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to be a fan of the Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts-starrer “Notting Hill”, which released in 1999.

Kareena took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a post featuring a moment from the film, where Grant and Robert are walking down the alley as they look at each other and smile.

Sharing the picture, Kareena captioned the post with two white hearts.

The romantic comedy film “Notting Hill” is directed by Roger Michell. The film also stars Rhys Ifans, Emma Chambers, Tim McInnerny, Gina McKee, and Hugh Bonneville in supporting roles. The story is of a romance between a British bookseller (Grant) and a famous American actress (Roberts) who happens to walk into his shop in London's Notting Hill district.

Meanwhile, the ‘Jab We Met’ actress, is currently enjoying the success of her recent release “Singham Again”, where she reprised her role as Avni. Rohit Shetty’s cop drama also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, and Jackie Shroff.

Her film “The Buckingham Murders” premiered digitally recently. The crime thriller is directed by Hansal Mehta. It had the actress playing a grieving British-Indian detective who is assigned the case of a murdered child in Buckinghamshire.

An Avid user of social media, Kareena keeps sharing pictures, memes and posts on her Instagram.

On November 15, she dropped a quote, which was about teaching children that love is the most important thing.

Kareena took to her Instagram stories section where she shared a quote, which read: “At the end of the day, I hope I have taught my kids that love is the most important thing in this entire world.”

She wrote: “Goodmorning.”

Kareena married actor Saif Ali Khan in 2012 in Mumbai after years of dating. They welcomed their first son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 and the couple had their second born Jeh in 2021.

