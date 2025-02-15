Kareena Kapoor Khan asks media to not click her kid’s pictures

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) It seems the breach in privacy has scarred Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, as she asked the paparazzi to refrain from taking the pictures of her children.

The actress was seen paying a visit to her father Randhir Kapoor on his birthday on Saturday. The actress was seen dressed in a white shirt, and a pair of denims. This comes after the stabbing incident on the actress’ husband, Saif Ali Khan.

Earlier, Saif Ali Khan made his first public appearance after he returned to his home following the knife attack on him. The actor was seen at a five star property in the Juhu area of Mumbai for a Netflix event. The actor attended the trailer launch of his upcoming streaming title ‘Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins’ in which he shares the screen with Jaideep Ahlawat.

Last month, Saif was attacked by an assailant who barged into his Bandra house through his youngest son, Jeh’s room. The actor reportedly went to the hospital on his own, and was accompanied by his son Taimur.

As per media reports, doctors removed the 2.5 inches of knife from his wound. The actor was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off the accused. The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which were said to be serious as they were closer to his spine. The incident took place as the accused allegedly barged into their Bandra home, and attacked their house help and then Saif when he intervened.

Saif was woken up by the commotion in his son Jeh’s room. He went inside the room to see the culprit arguing with their house help, looking at this, Saif intervened to save the house help with bare hands to fight off the intruder.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.