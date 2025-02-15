Punjab DGP opens National Equestrian Championship

Chandigarh, Feb 15 (IANS) Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Saturday inaugurated the National Equestrian Championship -- 2025 tent pegging being conducted by Punjab Police at PAP campus in Jalandhar.

Fifteen teams from different state police forces, Central Armed Police Forces, the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and some private clubs are competing for the championship to be concluded on February 23.

“Punjab Police is proud to host this prestigious event under the aegis of the Equestrian Federation of India, bringing together 15 teams, 125 horses, and top riders from across the country, including police forces, CAPFs, the Army, the Navy, and private clubs,” said DGP Yadav.

Wishing the Punjab Police's 20-member equestrian team all the best for the championship, the DGP said the equestrian team of Punjab Police will be led by DIG (Administration) Inderbir Singh and the team is participating with its 24 horses.

It’s for the first time that an Indian Police Services (IPS) Officer has qualified in the national qualifiers and participated in the National Equestrian Championship.

International jury members have been appointed by the Equestrian Federation of India, New Delhi, to conduct and judge the events during this championship 15 to 20 international players from different teams will be participating in this championship.

“This championship is a celebration of skill, discipline, and tradition, and I am especially proud to witness an IPS officer competing for the first time after qualifying at the national level,” DGP Yadav said.

Notably, the Indian team will be selected for the international competitions to be held during the year 2025-26 from amongst the players who perform well in this National Tent Pegging Championship.

DGP Yadav, who is the chief patron of the National Equestrian Championship, also invited the people and horse lovers to witness the spectacular event. There is no separate ticket to watch the championship, he added. As many as 125 riders along with an equal number of their horses will participate in the championship being held under the aegis of the Equestrian Federation of India. This championship has earlier been conducted twice in the years 2016 and 2017 at the PAP Campus in Jalandhar.

